Woman credits Spokane Fire Department program for saving her life

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 12:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 06:52 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A smoke alarm the Spokane Fire Department installed earlier this year helped save lives during a house fire Sunday night. 

It sparked around 7:00 p.m. on the 300 block of S. Stone Street. Witnesses saw smoke billowing from the second floor of a residence. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, limiting damage primarily to the second floor. 

The smoke alarm quickly alerted people to danger, playing an integral role in saving their lives. No one was injured in the fire, according to the SFD. The American Red Cross will help find places to stay for the six people displaced. 

The fire is under investigation members of the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigations Unit. 

