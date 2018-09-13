News

Woman crashes into Post Falls restaurant

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 09:41 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 09:41 PM PDT

POST FALLS, Idaho - A woman accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake sending her into the side of Rob's Seafood and Burgers in Post Falls, Idaho on Wednesday. 

Nobody was injured but the restaurant said on its facebook page that it would be closed for the evening. 

