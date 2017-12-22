Woman arrested in Lewiston for possession of stolen property

Stevee Chapman Police investigating Wrangler Bar shooting in Lewiston

Stevee Chapman Police investigating Wrangler Bar shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho - A woman in Lewiston was arrested Wednesday afternoon for possession of stolen property after she was found in the passenger seat of a stolen car.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a Nez Perce County deputy located a stolen 2005 Silver Toyota Corolla near the Lewiston Waste Treatment Facility. Deputies pulled the vehicle over near 6th Avenue and 15th Street and both occupants exited the vehicle.

The driver, Orlando Taylor of Lapwai, Idaho, said the vehicle belonged to his passenger, Laralee Darrington. Darrington told deputies she gave the car keys to Taylor after learning the vehicle was stolen 45 minutes before the two were pulled over.

Darrington was taken into custody for possession of stolen property. and Taylor was cited and released for possession of marijuana.