Woman arrested in connection to several fires in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A woman was arrested on arson charges in connection to a series of small fires set in Spokane Valley.

According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a woman acting strange and setting fires as she walked on Carnahan between 14th and 16th avenues Thursday evening.

Deputies arrived and found two small fires; one mainly grass and brush, the other in an electrical/utility box. Witnesses told deputies about the suspect.

Deputies identified the suspect as 28-year-old Angel M. Garton. As one deputy approached Garton, he saw a BIC lighter in her hand.

Witnesses told deputies Garton was the only person on foot in the area. After she walked further down the road, deputies said Garton sat down and lit a pile of pine needles with a cigarette lighter.

Spokane Valley Fire crews responded and quickly put out the fires. A Washington Department of Natural Resources forester also responded.

SCSO said Garton was detained without incident pending an investigation.

Garton was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for two felony charges of second-degree arson.

