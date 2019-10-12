Woman arrested for attempting to pull knife on deputies

SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Thursday when they said she attempted to pull a knife on them during questioning.

According to a release, deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of S. Havana shortly after 10:20 p.m.

The caller, who lived at the complex, said a homeless woman was possibly high and bothering people at the complex. He also said his bicycle had been stolen the day before, and had reason to believe a homeless person had taken it.

Deputies arrived to find 34-year-old Angela M. Holman. Though Holman was acting strangely, deputies said she was cooperative. She told them she lived in the area, but admitted she did not live in the apartments.

Deputies said it was when they asked for Holman’s name that her demeanor drastically changed.

Holman reportedly said something similar to “you don’t want to ask me that,” while taking a step back with one foot and grabbing for something at her chest.

Sensing what they said was an impending attack, deputies ordered Holman to get her hand away from what they realized was a knife. One deputy was able to grab Holman’s wrists while the other grabbed the knife and threw it from out of reach.

Though Holman continued to fight, deputies were able to secure her in handcuffs.

Through a later search, deputies found a suglass case containing a white cystalline substance believed to be meth was found in Holman’s jacket, as well as a brown tar-like substance believed to be Heroin.

Holman was treated for a small cut to her leg before being cleared and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a Washington State Department of Corrections Escape Community Custody felony warrant.