Woman arrested for arson for downtown Spokane apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash - A woman who neighbors suspected started an apartment fire in downtown Spokane Monday has been booked into the jail for 1st Degree Arson.

Lisa Milliken was booked on the charge just after 3:00 Monday.

Fire investigators say the fire at the apartment building at 2nd and Pine destroyed one unit and damaged another.

At the scene, neighbors told KXLY4 that Milliken had been behaving erratically and was kicking at people's doors on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to that apartment building Sunday when someone pulled and broke the fire alarm. On recordings of the dispatch call, you can hear the investigators say Milliken's name and say she barricaded herself into the apartment.

At the scene of Monday's fire, neighbors pointed out Milliken to KXLY; she was seen running away from firefighters.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schafer confirmed Milliken was under arrest for starting the fire.

She's expected to face a judge Tuesday afternoon.