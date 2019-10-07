Witnesses help Spokane Deputies identify, arrest hit and run suspect

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a driver for felony hit and run on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Deputy Stan Kravtsov responded to a reported hit and run near the intersection of South Stanley and East Campbell. The victim and several witnesses were on scene to help Deputy Kravtsov track down the suspect.

Witnesses described a blue or green sedan driving through the intersection stop sign, turning west on Campbell and drifting off the side of the road onto the shoulder, striking a jogger. She allegedly flew across the hood of the car and landed on the ground, but reportedly sustaining only minor injuries.

The driver drove through the grass, accelerating as he fled west on Campbell.

Deputy Kravtsov was able to get enough information to help other deputies identify the driver, 27-year-old Dustin J. Williams, and meet him at a local store that night.

Williams denied drinking before the incident, and alleged that the jogger ran in from of him, and he panicked and drove off. He was arrested for felony hit and run and was booked into the Spokane County Jail.