Witnesses chase armed suspect for stealing woman's purse

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who reportedly stole a woman’s purse in an Albertsons' parking lot, then fled the scene, shooting at witnesses that tried to stop them.

Deputies initially responded to a call that a woman’s purse had been stolen shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a report, the woman had placed her purse in the shopping cart and was unlocking her car when she saw a man grab it, jump in a gold PT Cruiser without license plates, and take off.

Witnesses were pursuing the PT Cruiser, which was driven by a woman, when the man pointed a gun and shot at them near 57th and Regal.

The chase ended when the witness lost the Cruiser in the area near 49th and Crestline. Deputies searched the area but couldn’t track down the thieves.

One witness did, however, recover the woman’s purse after the suspects threw it out the window in the 6200 block of S. Moran Drive. Aside from some stolen cash, nothing else was taken.

Deputies are still looking for the two suspects involved. The driver is described as a woman between the ages of 28-40, around 160-190 pounds, with blonde hair. The passenger accused of stealing the purse is described as a man between the ages of 20-26, around 5’8” in height, and 130-150 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Nate Bohanek at 509-477-3223.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.