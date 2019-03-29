With magnifying glass in hand, Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo 'investigates' Gonzaga

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel’s late night sidekick, paid a surprise visit to the Gonzaga Bulldogs during open locker room interviews on Wednesday.

The visit was in response to Kimmel’s ongoing speculation regarding the existence of Gonzaga. Magnifying glass in hand, Rodriguez conducted a full investigation, even getting an invisible autograph from Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke.

Kimmel aired the segment on Thursday and it appears that the controversy continues.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.