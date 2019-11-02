Wishing Tree Books celebrates its grand opening on the South Hill

Janelle Smith

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new bookstore has opened its doors on the South Hill.

Wishing Tree Books celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family friendly activities.

At first glance, you might not recognize the bookstore. That’s because it’s actually a house, nestled in the South Perry District.

Owner Janelle Smith and her husband Ivan operate the business, which offers books for all ages but has a particularly wide range of children’s books.

The store will also offer space for story time and birthday parties.

You can find Wishing Tree Books at 1410 E. 11th Ave. The grand opening ceremony goes until 5 p.m. on Saturday.