Winter Storm Watch in place for areas around the Inland Northwest

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for many areas around the Inland Northwest, but not Spokane.

Those affected areas can expect to see cold wind chills, rough water on lakes and outdoor objects blown around. The watch will remain in place through Sunday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for North Idaho and is also expected to last through Sunday.

Cold temperatures and windy conditions will continue through the region, with snow falling at over 2,500 feet.

A significant winter storm will blast through the northern Rocky mountains this weekend. Idaho and Montana will get a cold front with strong winds and near-record cold air. It will be followed by another low-pressure system that will start over the region Friday.

Heavy snow is likely from the valley to the mountain tops.

