Winners of the Best Fair Food Contest at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, in honor of their 67th Anniversary, the Spokane County Interstate Fair held a Best Fair Food Contest on the North Stage.

The foods were judged on appearance, originality, portion size/value and last but certainly not least -- taste!

Out of the 30 entries this year, this is what judges decided on:

Best Deep Fried Food – Cheese Curds with Red Pepper Siracha Ranch ($5) at Philly Express

Best Dessert – Deep Fried Cookie Dough ($10) at Azar’s Sweet Tooth

Best Signature Dish / Entrée – Fresh Grilled Salmon with Cuban Congri and Fresh Salsa ($12) at Leonardo’s Bistro

Most Creative – Cinnamon Apple Fries with Caramel and Ice Cream ($8) at Mary Lou’s Ice Cream

This year’s judges included Danielle Gonzales (Tres Peaks Restaurant), Carl LaPrath (Kalico Kitchen), and Cynthia Monroe (Pantry Fuel).