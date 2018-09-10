Winners of the Best Fair Food Contest at the Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, in honor of their 67th Anniversary, the Spokane County Interstate Fair held a Best Fair Food Contest on the North Stage.
The foods were judged on appearance, originality, portion size/value and last but certainly not least -- taste!
Out of the 30 entries this year, this is what judges decided on:
Best Deep Fried Food – Cheese Curds with Red Pepper Siracha Ranch ($5) at Philly Express
Best Dessert – Deep Fried Cookie Dough ($10) at Azar’s Sweet Tooth
Best Signature Dish / Entrée – Fresh Grilled Salmon with Cuban Congri and Fresh Salsa ($12) at Leonardo’s Bistro
Most Creative – Cinnamon Apple Fries with Caramel and Ice Cream ($8) at Mary Lou’s Ice Cream
This year’s judges included Danielle Gonzales (Tres Peaks Restaurant), Carl LaPrath (Kalico Kitchen), and Cynthia Monroe (Pantry Fuel).
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- DICK's Sporting Goods hiring for new Spokane store
- Report: Permanent rides not recommended for Riverfront Park
- Urban Libraries Council recognizes Spokane Public Library for library innovation
- Logan Neighborhood home invasion suspect to appear in court
- Second Harvest to light the Stacks orange for Hunger Action Month
- Apple picking season underway at Green Bluff