Windermere Real Estate to host city-wide Shred Day in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Protect yourself from identity theft and properly dispose of your personal documents at Windermere Shred Day!
This Saturday, September 8, 2018, Windermere Spokane will join Penrith Home Loans, DeVries Information Management, and Radio Spokane to host a city-wide Shred Day. Shred Day is a free community event open to all Spokane residents.
People are encouraged to bring their personal documents, such as bills or financial statements, for secure shredding.
Windermere's Shred Day will be held from 9 AM-12 PM at these five participating locations:
- Windermere North, 9017 N Country Homes Blvd, Spokane, WA 99218
- Windermere City Group, 1237 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201
- Windermere Manito, 2829 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203
- Windermere Cornerstone, 1920 N Mullan Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
- Windermere Valley, 16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 1250, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
All locations will have a mobile shredder on site provided by DeVries. Please leave newspapers and impersonal waste at home.
