Windermere Real Estate to host city-wide Shred Day in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Protect yourself from identity theft and properly dispose of your personal documents at Windermere Shred Day!

This Saturday, September 8, 2018, Windermere Spokane will join Penrith Home Loans, DeVries Information Management, and Radio Spokane to host a city-wide Shred Day. Shred Day is a free community event open to all Spokane residents.

People are encouraged to bring their personal documents, such as bills or financial statements, for secure shredding.

Windermere's Shred Day will be held from 9 AM-12 PM at these five participating locations:

Windermere North, 9017 N Country Homes Blvd, Spokane, WA 99218

Windermere City Group, 1237 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

Windermere Manito, 2829 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203

Windermere Cornerstone, 1920 N Mullan Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

Windermere Valley, 16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 1250, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

All locations will have a mobile shredder on site provided by DeVries. Please leave newspapers and impersonal waste at home.