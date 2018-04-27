Will you watch Rachel Dolezal's new documentary?

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new Netflix documentary will launch Spokane back into a familiar national spotlight.

The "Rachel Divide" follows former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal as she navigates life three years after it was revealed she had been presenting herself as a black woman.

The show, released on Friday, has sparked controversy. Some critics argued it was unnecessary, or even unhelpful. Kxly 4's Kyle Simchuk asked people in downtown Spokane if they plan to watch it.