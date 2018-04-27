Will you watch Rachel Dolezal's new documentary?
Rachel Dolezal documentary out Friday...
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new Netflix documentary will launch Spokane back into a familiar national spotlight.
The "Rachel Divide" follows former Spokane NAACP President Rachel Dolezal as she navigates life three years after it was revealed she had been presenting herself as a black woman.
The show, released on Friday, has sparked controversy. Some critics argued it was unnecessary, or even unhelpful. Kxly 4's Kyle Simchuk asked people in downtown Spokane if they plan to watch it.
Master Gardeners annual Plant Sale and Garden Fair also offers chance to meet with planting experts
Why it may be harder to diagnose young girls with ADHD
