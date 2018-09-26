News

Wildlife starting to use bridge over I-90

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:33 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:33 AM PDT

It's not yet finished, but the Washington State Department of Transportation says animals are already using a wildlife bridge over Interstate 90.

The wildlife overpass is designed to keep animals and drivers safe, by funneling a crossing over the interstate near Snoqualmie Pass.

The project is now at the halfway point. WSDOT says six lanes in the rehabilitated stretch of the interstate should be open in time for winter. Two of the three eastbound lanes are now open.

This spring, WSDOT will go back and add fencing to help funnel animals to cross the interstate in that area.

The animal crossing is part of a major overhaul of a 15-mile stretch of I-90 that connects eastern and western Washington.

31,000 vehicles travel over Snoqualmie Pass every day, with traffic volumes expected to grow. Those numbers double on weekends and holidays. 

You can read more about the project here. 

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS