Wildlife starting to use bridge over I-90

Design image of the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass. Courtesy: WSDOT

It's not yet finished, but the Washington State Department of Transportation says animals are already using a wildlife bridge over Interstate 90.

Was up with my friends @SnoqualmiePass on Monday to check out the new I-90 wildlife overcrossing. Still some work to be done but sounds like some animals are already using it. https://t.co/8lnlRraeaS — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 26, 2018

The wildlife overpass is designed to keep animals and drivers safe, by funneling a crossing over the interstate near Snoqualmie Pass.

The project is now at the halfway point. WSDOT says six lanes in the rehabilitated stretch of the interstate should be open in time for winter. Two of the three eastbound lanes are now open.

This spring, WSDOT will go back and add fencing to help funnel animals to cross the interstate in that area.

The animal crossing is part of a major overhaul of a 15-mile stretch of I-90 that connects eastern and western Washington.

31,000 vehicles travel over Snoqualmie Pass every day, with traffic volumes expected to grow. Those numbers double on weekends and holidays.

