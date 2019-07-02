Wildfire near SR 243 in Grant County is under control

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reported the wildfire east of State Route 243 was no longer a risk at 8:20 pm Monday.

GCSO stated the fire was under control and in mop up. The wildfire was located about 2-3 miles south of SR 26 and about 100 acres were burning in sage brush.

#CliffFire :: Fire is under control and in mop up. No further risk. Corrected location is SR243 about 2-3 miles south of SR26. No further messaging on this incident. pic.twitter.com/XoXJvcTaKi — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2019

The fire was originally reported at 6:40 pm.

GRANT CO SHERIFF'S: #CliffFire :: Wildfire east of SR243 South MP 27. Travel impacted on SR243. No evacuation requests. Be careful for firefighters and fire aircraft. Keep personal drones on the ground. Watch for aircraft on the Columbia River - https://t.co/72lNDUSJCc @wspd6pio pic.twitter.com/38naQPREO5 — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) July 2, 2019

