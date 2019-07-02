News

Wildfire near SR 243 in Grant County is under control

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 07:03 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 08:59 PM PDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) reported the wildfire east of State Route 243 was no longer a risk at 8:20 pm Monday.

GCSO stated the fire was under control and in mop up. The wildfire was located about 2-3 miles south of SR 26 and about 100 acres were burning in sage brush. 

The fire was originally reported at 6:40 pm. 

 

