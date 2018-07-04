Wildfire burning on SR28 near Quincy
QUINCY, Wash. - A wildfire is burning at SR28 MP 23, at Trinidad Hill west of Quincy.
Washington State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are on scene. Troopers are advising there is smoke over the roadway.
Avoid the area if possible.
