Wildfire burning on SR28 near Quincy

QUINCY, Wash. - A wildfire is burning at SR28 MP 23, at Trinidad Hill west of Quincy.

Washington State Patrol and the Grant County Sheriff's Office are on scene. Troopers are advising there is smoke over the roadway.

#BREAKING @wastatepatrol assisting @GrantCoSheriff w/ wildfire SR 28 MP 23 (Trinidad Hill west of Quincy). Smoke over highway. Use extreme caution! Emergency personnel in area working! https://t.co/1VnTkajN9T — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 3, 2018

Avoid the area if possible.