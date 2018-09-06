Wildfire burning 20 acres near 49 Degrees North Ski Resort
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A 20-acre wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon 10 miles of east of Chewelah near the 49 Degrees North Ski and Snowboard Resort.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources tweeted out information about the Gleen Creek Fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and provided an update at 7 p.m. that crews were making strong progress fighting the blaze.
The fire started near Flowery Trail Road, according to The Chewelah Independent.
No evacuation notices have been posted.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - 10 miles east of #Chewelah the #GlennCreekFire is 20 acres with air and ground resources on scene.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 6, 2018
