Wife of missing boater arrested on forgery, embezzlement charges

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Laurcene Isenberg, the wife of a missing Coeur d'Alene boater, Larry Isenberg, was arrested Monday on suspicion of grand theft and forgery, according to a Kootenai County Jail booking log.

Isenberg was the director of the North Idaho Housing Coalition for more than a decade, but had recently parted ways with the nonprofit organization.

Coeur d'Alene Police served a search warrant at her residence on February 23, and developed probable cause for her arrest.

Isenberg reported her husband missing on February 13. She told authorities she and her husband were on their boat when he fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene’s as he tried to fix the motor.

The accident happened on the same day the Coeur d'Alene Press newspaper reported that the North Idaho Housing Coalition was conducting an audit after Isenberg left the organization.

Anyone with information regarding this case and the ongoing fraud and embezzlement

investigation is asked to contact Coeur d'Alene Police at 208-769-2307 or policetips@cdaid.org.

This is an ongoing investigation.