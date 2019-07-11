Why the Superheros 4 Kids campaign is so important

SPOKANE, Wash. - The day is finally here!

It's Superhero Day at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane. On Thursday night, window washers from WestCoast Window Cleaning will trade their uniforms for superhero gear – think Spiderman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Incredibles – and repel from the roof of the hospital, bringing joy to the young patients in the rooms along the way.

The annual event is a partnership between 4 News Now, the Children's Miracle Network team at the hospital and WestCoast Window Cleaning. It's all to raise money for the hospital.

Funds raised are unrestricted, and CMNH is able to use them to pay new equipment, continued education for caregivers, programs for patients and families, services and tools that may not have been available if not for their efforts.

This year, the goal is to raise $25,000. You can be a superhero, too, by donating here.

"All the money that people donate stays here, we use it strictly for the kids whether it's medical or support so they have an easier time in the hospital, we use it for them," said Chief Administrator Dr. Mike Barsotti.

Live coverage begins at 5 p.m. on 4 News Now.

