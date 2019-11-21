Why the sheriff's office says crime is down in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you live in Kootenai County, you’ll be happy to hear crime rates have dropped drastically in the last month.
In fact, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says crime in Coeur d’Alene and surrounding areas is down more than 40% compared to previous months.
As for an explanation; the sheriff’s office says a lot of it has to do with population shrinking in the winter months.
“We have people live here year-round and we have people that come here for the summer and then go away in the winter time,” said KCSO Patrol Lieutenant Ryan Higgins. “So our population has gone down over the last couple months.”
But lack of people isn’t the only contributing factor.
Lynn Rinker has owned a store in downtown Coeur d’Alene for six years.
“I think I’ve seen it go down just because the police are here. If you call, they’re here in about two minutes,” said Rinker.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says drug-related crime as a whole has dropped 41% over the last 28 days, but deputies say they biggest drop has been in theft.
“I think most of the store merchants downtown have started communicating a little better and we have cameras,” said Higgins.
Rinker believes, ultimately, it’s about having each other’s backs.
“They look after one another and that’s why so many people want to move here,” said Rinker. “It’s a lovely community and it’s safe.”
