Who is this guy? Man wanted for storage unit burglaries

SPOKANE COUNTY - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Investigative Task Force needs help identifying the second of two men suspected of breaking into multiple storage units this summer; one of the suspects is already in jail.

The sheriff's office says the two men were caught on surveillance video burglarizing units at North Point Mini-Storage on N. Nevada. 10 units were broken into; thieves took six firearms and additional property and jewelry.

One of the men was identified as 43-year old Eric J. Petrin, a felon with 18 convictions. He was easy to find; he was already in the Spokane County Jail on unrelated charges. He invoked his right to an attorney and refused to give up his alleged accomplice.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the man in the pictures and that it will lead to an arrest and the recovery of the firearms and property.

If you know who he is or have any information, call Detective Lloyd Hixson at 509-777-2709, reference case #10095256.