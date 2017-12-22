Whitworth University named a "Best College Value" for 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University has been named to Kiplinger's Personal Finance's 300 Best College Values for 2018.

Whitworth was ranked No. 89 on the list for the magazine's best values among private universities. It is the tenth straight year the school has placed within the top 100.

The school earned its rating based on its four-year graduation rate of 82.5 percent, low average student debt at graduation, impressive student-faculty ratio of 12:1, excellent on-campus resources, and overall great value.

These rankings combine public schools, private universities, and liberal arts colleges into a single, comprehensive list. The analysis is based on objective measurements of academic quality and affordability.

“The return on investment of a college education has never been higher, so it’s more important than ever that colleges provide affordable access to students across the socio-economic spectrum,” says Greg Orwig, Whitworth's vice president for admissions and financial aid.

The university, which has an enrollment of 3,000 students, offers 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.