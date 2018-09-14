Whitworth students & teachers turn out to serve Spokane

Spokane - More than 1,000 Whitworth students, faculty and staff are getting ready to roll up their sleeves on Community Building Day to demonstrate the University’s commitment to service in its community.

The event begins at the Field House at 8 a.m. with an inspirational message from President Beck A. Taylor. Volunteers will board buses and head out to one of 65 different service sites in Spokane.

For the first time Whitworth will partner with the Grove Community, a project of St. Paul’s United Methodist to restore five homes in the West Central neighborhood and President Taylor along with a group of Whitworth MBA students will visit the Ronald McDonald House on West 5th Ave.

About 80 student volunteers will work alongside Holmes Elementary sixth graders collecting trash. Other Community Building Day activities include:

 Katie Creyts, Associate Professor of Art, will take students from the Art department to the West Central Community Center to co-create art pieces with participants in the Support Services programs for adults with disabilities. Creyts will integrate the completed pieces into a larger art installation produced by her Art in the Community class.

 Whitworth Associate Professor of Physics Markus Ong and his students will refurbish computers that will be distributed to families in need through Catholic Charities Spokane.

 In support of Whitworth’s enduring Christian mission, students will serve in church ministries, including the Grove Community, First Presbyterian Church, Catholic Charities, Shadle Park Presbyterian, and New Hope Resource Center.

 Professor of Education Anne Wilcox will bring students interested in teaching as a career to the Salish School. The school works to preserve the Interior Salish languages.

 Students in the School of Business will support the new Home Yard Cottages at Transitions, officially open the week before, by moving in furniture and building garden beds.

 Professor Pete Tucker will lead an Hour of Code with computer science students as part of his ongoing work with Whitworth students in engaging young minds with computer programming.

Community Building Day is supported by Whitworth's Dornsife Center for Community Engagement and is sponsored for the seventh consecutive year by the Spokane Teachers Credit Union.

Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of nearly 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.