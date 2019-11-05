Whitworth holding ceremonies to honor veterans and military students

SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University is holding two special ceremonies to honor veterans in the community.

The first ‘ceremony' is a bit closer to a celebration – the Military & Veterans Appreciation Football Game on November 9, as the Whitworth Pirates face off against the Linfield Wildcats at the Pine Bowl.

According to the University, the Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard will present colors and arms at the start of the game. During the national anthem, a helicopter will fly overhead while an 80-foot flag is unraveled across the field.

Whitworth President Beck A. Taylor and Colonel Derek M. Salmi will perform a coining ceremony at halftime, honoring Whitworth's military students and veterans.

The second ceremony will be on Veterans Day, November 11, at the Whitworth Veterans Memorial at 12 p.m. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers will be the keynote speaker.