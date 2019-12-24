Whitman Co. Coroner determines cause of WSU fraternity death as 'acute alcohol intoxication'

WHITMAN CO., Wash. - The Whitman County Coroner has completed their investigation into the death of Samuel Martinez, ruling the cause of death as acute alcohol intoxication.

Martinez, 19, was a freshman student at Washington State University. In on November 12, his fraternity housemates called police and informed them that he was unresponsive, and responding medical personnel reported him dead at the scene.

Pullman Police had speculated that alcohol may have contributed to the death, and the recent investigation by the coroner has confirmed this, additionally ruling the death accidental.

