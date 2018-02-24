White supremacist decals found at Gonzaga University Credit: Libby Kamrowski, Gonzaga Bulletin Credit: Libby Kamrowski, Gonzaga Bulletin [ + - ]

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three stickers displaying the symbol used by Identity Evropa were found on Gonzaga's campus Friday.

Identity Evropa is a neo-Nazi and white supremacist organization.

The stickers were quickly removed by campus security.

Gonzaga University released a statement on the incident and said, in part: