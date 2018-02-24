News

White supremacist decals found at Gonzaga University

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 05:03 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:34 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three stickers displaying the symbol used by Identity Evropa were found on Gonzaga's campus Friday.

Identity Evropa is a neo-Nazi and white supremacist organization.

The stickers were quickly removed by campus security. 

Gonzaga University released a statement on the incident and said, in part:

Gonzaga University takes this very seriously. We deeply value the diversity of our campus community and are committed to creating an inclusive and equitable environment in the classroom and all learning, living and working spaces.

If you encounter stickers or similar materials as shown below, please notify Campus Security and Public Safety immediately at 313-2222 so that the propaganda can be documented, removed and investigated.  Additionally, you may report the incident as harassment or discrimination here.

 

