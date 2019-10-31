Where your kids can trick-or-treat without knocking on strangers' doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - We know you want to let your kids celebrate Halloween, but may not be too excited about venturing out in the cold and having them knock on strangers' doors.
There are other ways children in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area can still dress up and collect candy tonight.
- Downtown Coeur d'Alene welcomes trick-or-treaters to Sherman Avenue from 4 - 6 p.m. Local businesses will have candy and treats.
- You can stay inside and head to Riverpark Square in downtown Spokane. The shops are open for trick or treating from 6 - 8 p.m.
- On the first floor of the mall, Mobius Children's Museum is hosting the Broomstick Bash for kids 10 and under. It costs just $1 per person. Kids can play spooky games and make Halloween crafts from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Families can also bring kids 12 and under to Spokane Valley Mall from 6 - 8 p.m. for Mall-O-Ween, where kids can trick or treat at participating stores.
- Northtown Mall also has Mall-O-Ween from 6 - 8 p.m.
If you do plan on heading outside, how about a hot drink to keep your hands warm? Dutch Bros is offering $1 kids size drinks all day today.
