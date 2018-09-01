What you need to know about the Spokane Public Library bond

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane voters face a $77 million question that could write a new chapter for Spokane Public Libraries.

On November 6, voters will be asked to approve or reject a $77 million bond to pay to build three new libraries and renovate four existing branches.

For a homeowner with a median market value of $240,000, the bond would cost about $45.60 per year.

Here's what would happen if the City of Spokane Proposition 1 passes:

Remodeled downtown library

30,000 square feet expansion at Shadle

Updates and modernization at South Hill and Indian Trail

New library at Hillyard/Shaw Middle School (subject to the school bond passing)

New library at Libby Center

New library at Liberty Park to replace East Side Library

More 24/7 kiosks

More access to information and technology to increase opportunities for citizens

Better partnerships with Spokane Public Schools

Spokane Public Library Marketing and Communications Director Amanda Donovan said all the libraries are 20 to 30 years old and need updated roofing, HVAC systems, and new technology.

"Our facilities team does a great job of maintaining things, but it's becoming increasingly more expensive to maintain," Donovan said. "We need to rebuild, rethink our buildings and integrate technology into the way our buildings are made so that we can better meet the needs of our community."

Ballots start going out October 19 for the November 6 election.