What you need to know about ovarian cancer

SPOKANE, Wash. - September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. 

While it's among the more rare forms of cancer for women, it's the 5th most deadly. 

It's typically diagnosed in women ages 63 and older. Ovarian cancer is known as a silent killer, as many who have it often show no symptoms until the later stages. 

For some signs and symptoms to look out for: check here. For information on how you can get genetically tested for the cancer: check here.

To find local support groups for those battling ovarian cancer, check here.

