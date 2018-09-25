What you need to know about ovarian cancer
SPOKANE, Wash. - September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
While it's among the more rare forms of cancer for women, it's the 5th most deadly.
It's typically diagnosed in women ages 63 and older. Ovarian cancer is known as a silent killer, as many who have it often show no symptoms until the later stages.
For some signs and symptoms to look out for: check here. For information on how you can get genetically tested for the cancer: check here.
To find local support groups for those battling ovarian cancer, check here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- What you need to know about ovarian cancer
- Local agencies weigh in on the #WhyIDidntReport movement
- Union Gospel Mission uniting community for World Homeless Day
- Woman arrested for arson for downtown Spokane apartment fire
- South Boundary Fire Protection District sued as former commissioner faces rape charges
- Steven Branting to appear at Northtown Barnes and Noble for book signing