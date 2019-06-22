What you need to know about driving to and from Fairchild for Skyfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - With Fairchild Air Force base bracing for crowds that could top 100,000, the roadways are guaranteed to be busy.

The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be monitoring and adjusting the lights through Airway Heights in order to accommodate backups. Additionally, the Washington State Patrol will be out in force directing traffic around the base.

You can enter the base starting at 9 a.m. through either the main gate on US 2 or the Rambo Road entrance just to the East.

The aerial display begins at 1 p.m. and the base will be open until 5 p.m.

To leave the base, you will likely be required to exit through the gate you entered, with traffic from the Main gate and Rambo Road gate being only allowed to head east into Airway Heights because of traffic.

A third exit-the McFarland gate- will be opened but traffic will only be allowed to go to Medical Lake or directly west. They will not be allowed to turn right onto McFarland.

Visitors are encouraged to check traffic conditions on the Washington Department of Transportation website before leaving. You are also encouraged to carpool or take STA.

More information can be found on the Fairchild Air Force Base website.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.