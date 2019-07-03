What to know to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy 3rd of July! Today we can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Here's what you should know to get your day started:

Hospital mold kills one

Six patients developed infections after being exposed to mold in air in operating rooms at Seattle Children's Hospital. One of them died. The operating rooms were shut down in May, when the mold was found, but the cases of infection were not revealed until yesterday. The hospital attributes the mold to problems with the air filtration system

There won't be a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The Trump administration has announced the census forms will be printed without the controversial question, after the Supreme Court blocked it from being asked.

A "Salute to America" & a big baby balloon

The President has been trying to re-shape the annual July Fourth celebration on the National Mall to show off "the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World." On Twitter Pres. Trump promised military tanks on display and "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!" But, joining the patriotic display will also be a massive inflatable depicting the President in a diaper. A progressive group has now received permission to inflate the balloon near the location of the Salute to America event.

Cause baby you're a firework

Planning your own Independence Day celebrations? From downtown Spokane to downtown CDA to Sandpoint; there are lots of local (and free) fireworks shows you can go to! We've put together a guide for you here. Planning on lighting off your own? Check this first, to make sure you know the rules in your area.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.