What to expect if you're traveling over a mountain pass this weekend

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 10:38 PM PST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 10:38 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're traveling over a mountain pass this weekend for the holidays, you'll want to start preparing now. 

Chains are currently required on Snoqualmie Pass going both directions for all vehicles that don't have all-wheel drive. 

Conditions on Stevens Pass are similar; chains are required in both directions and the roadway is covered in compact snow and ice.  

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, those traveling over Lookout Pass can expect slick surfaces with slush on the roadway. 

