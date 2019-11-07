What's next for Mayor David Condon?

SPOKANE, Wash. - On December 31, David Condon will walk out of City Hall for the last time as Spokane's mayor.

Condon has held the position for the last eight years and is now preparing to transition back to life outside of politics.

"We're going to step away from the public light and return to being citizens," Condon said.

Though he is leaving the position, Condon said he and his family have no intention of leaving the Lilac City. His 6, 9 and 11-year-old children have been raised in Spokane; they go to school here and likely do not remember life without their father at the helm at the city.

"To be a part of the leadership of the city that we call home and raising our kids here, the experiences they've had are second to none," Condon said.

For the past eight years, Condon has been at the forefront of many decisions, plans and policies for the city. Some may argue about whether or not those decisions were the correct ones, but Condon said there are three that he is most proud of.

"Whether it was last night driving home from dinner with my wife, looking across at the city and seeing the pavilion, or coming home on a late flight, seeing people take pictures of the downtown skyline."

Condon said the decision to revamp Riverfront Park was a good one -- it has brought, not only commerce, but livelihood to the city.

Another accomplishment? The city's environmental efforts.

"This city leads the country on environmental issues," Condon, pointing to efforts to clean the Spokane River and focus on making it better for future generations.

Lastly, Condon said he is stepping away from his role content with partnerships the city has made and how they will impact the city in the long run.

"There will be some half a billion dollars going into our middle school system and having all these new middle schools, and really transforming the way our school district works," said Condon. "For me, that's generations to come. Those will be in our neighborhoods, it'll change the way we educate our children. It really falls into… what are those things that make people choose to make Spokane to be home."

Just as there are highlights from his time as mayor, Condon said there are efforts he is disappointed he will not see come to fruition.

"As we continue to work on the One Spokane strategic plan, there are a few projects in there that we thought we'd bring to closure," Condon said, while also taking a jab at the city council for not agreeing to join the integrated regional 911 system.

Those projects and decisions will now be mayor-elect Nadine Woodward's responsibility. On Tuesday, voters elected the former news anchor to the position.

So, what is Condon's message to Woodward?

"Start by building that team that has the vision she has for our community and is going to put in the long hours and work on the weekends to really direct this city," Condon said. "Spend the first couple months putting that team together."

Condon said he wants to work with Woodward to make the transition process seamless.

"So on January 1, because guess what? December 31, 12 midnight, is the way our system works. The phone goes off and the new administration takes over," said Condon. "It's exciting, not only for the citizens, but also for the city government, to have that energy and to have a new set of eyes on sometimes some of our same critical issues and then in a separate way, new issues, that we would have never imagined are coming down the pike."

So, even though there may not be set plans, Condon's future, no doubt, includes Spokane.

