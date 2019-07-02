What deals to chase during the Fourth of July season

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is in full swing, and even though most folks have their seasonal essentials stocked up, there are a load of sales happening in July that might catch your attention – especially if you've already lost your sunglasses at the bottom of the lake!

Now, not everything is a great deal. Not to worry, Promocodes.com has a breakdown for you:

Hot Deals: The best deals in July—

: Amazon Prime Day is back this year, so that means there will be savings on Amazon brand items like the Echo, Firestick, and Fire tablets. You can expect to save up to 50% off women's active wear and 40% off men's shirts from Amazon Essentials, 20% off AmazonBasics. Paint: Home improvement products typically decline in the summer, so retailers tend to drop the prices of paint. This includes Home Depot, Lowe's and Sherwin Williams. You'll save a pretty penny and will be stocked for your fall or winter makeover.

Lukewarm Deals: Good deals, but if you wait, you'll save—

: Now we know where all the home improvement people went – to hike and camp and fish in the great outdoors! The early summer sales are certainly tempting, but you'll see the best deals in late August. Electronics: Speaking of Amazon, their competitors will be cutting prices to compete with the tech giant. You'll find the best deals on previous models or refurbished items, but if you're looking for the latest and greatest rigs, look for newer items in back-to-school sales – specifically in the catalogs of Best Buy and Walmart.

Cold Deals: Skip These During July Sales—

Random Amazon Prime Day Deals: You'll no doubt find some steals during Amazon Prime Day, but there are also a ton of doozies they need to move out of the warehouse – strange items that might not be great products at all.

One last thing – we live in an age where everyday is a national day of some sort. It might be enough to drive you crazy, at least until you consider some downright delicious foods will be free or discounted this month!

National Fried Chicken Day, July 6

Free Slurpees at 7-11, July 11

French Fry Deals, July 13

National Hot Dog Day, July 17

National Ice Cream Day, July 21

National Chicken Wing Day, July 29

Special thanks to our shopping and savings correspondents at Promocodes.com for these great ideas!

