Wet weather is coming, so enjoy the dryness while it lasts!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Another cool and dry day here in the Inland Northwest, with temperatures mostly in the 50s across the region.

We'll remain dry for most of the week. Heading into the weekend, we could see some rain and snow flurries in the Idaho Panhandle as well as Eastern Washington.

The main concern right now is for those who are sensitive to the poor air quality in our area, as we're currently under an Air Stagnation Advisory until tomorrow.