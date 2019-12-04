Western Washington based restaurant chain is laying some roots down in Eastern Washington

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub is family-owned and operated with restaurants originally starting in Seattle and Everett, but now the eastern side of the state gets to join in the action.

The pub is officially open for business at the former site of Milford's Fish House at 719 N. Monroe Street.

The restaurant showcases its Irish theme with menu items like shepherd's pie, boxty cakes and corned beef and cabbage. However, the most popular item on the menu is likely to be the fish and chips.

They hand-bread the fish every day and it is the number-one seller at the Seattle and Everett restaurants, so they expect the same here in Spokane — especially with the region's peculiar love for tartar sauce.

You can check out Spokane's newest restaurant 7 days a week, as they open daily at 11 a.m.

Visit the Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub website to take a look at their menu and learn more.