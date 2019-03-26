West Valley student needs your vote after being selected as finalist for scholarship

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A West Valley High School student has been selected as a finalist to receive a scholarship, but the outcome depends on public vote.

The Better Business Bureau Students of Integrity Scholarship is an award that recognizes students based on qualities like ethics and character, qualities that West Valley High School student Ayana Oka possess, if her position as a finalist is any indication.

The scholarship required students to submit a 500 word essay, and 25 percent of the overall score is based on votes made online. Now, West Valley High School is asking the Spokane community to come together and support Oka in her pursuit of higher education by voting here.

Voting ends Sunday, March 31.

