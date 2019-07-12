West Nile virus detected in Grant County mosquitoes

image from RAL Mosquitoes (Atlanta)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Mosquitoes in Grant County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first detection of the virus in the county, and the second detection statewide this year. The first positive sample was reported in Benton County.

The mosquito sample was collected last week east of Road C SE near Frenchman Wasteway.

“The Mosquito District will continue both aerial and truck mounted ultra low volume mosquito spraying throughout the district to slow down the progression of the virus into more populated areas,” said Ann Belchik-Moser, District Manager of the Grant County Mosquito Control District 1.

District 1 covers the greater Moses Lake area, including the Moses Lake Sand Dunes and Potholes.

There have not been any human or other animal cases reported yet this year, but the Grant County Health District warns the detection of West Niles virus means there is a potential for spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species.

Three Washington residents were diagnosed with West Nile in 2018. Two of those cases began out of Washington state. No human cases were reported in Grant County, but one horse was infected.

