Wesbound lane of I-90 reopens at Snoqualmie Pass near Easton

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 05:00 PM PST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 05:24 PM PST

The westbound lane of I-90 has reopened near Easton on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

WSDOT said multiple collisions closed the lane on Thursday. 

The eastbound lane is currently open, but WSDOT says tranction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited. 

 

