Wesbound lane of I-90 reopens at Snoqualmie Pass near Easton
The westbound lane of I-90 has reopened near Easton on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT said multiple collisions closed the lane on Thursday.
The eastbound lane is currently open, but WSDOT says tranction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Here's a look. Again, WB I-90 is CLOSED near Easton with no ETA to open. Eastbound is open but please be prepared for winter conditions and any potential delays or closures. https://t.co/A7z9edMPV7 pic.twitter.com/plHb1klmhW— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 13, 2019
