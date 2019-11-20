Wellesley Avenue closing pushed back again

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A stretch of Wellesley will close for 3 years to make room for North Spokane Corridor.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The start of the three-year Wellesley Avenue closing has been pushed back again.

Wellesley Avenue was supposed to close between Freya and Market Streets on Wednesday, but a delayed reopening on nearby Euclid pushed the project back to Thursday. Now, another weather delay has pushed the closing back once again.

WSDOT crews will not be able to close Wellesley Avenue until Euclid reopens. As of now, WSDOT hopes to reopen Euclid on Thursday.

The work on the Wellesley Avenue interchange is part of the second BNSF Realignment project. This includes the realignment and relocation of the tracks from Rowan to Cleveland Avenues to make way for the future NSC mainline alignment. The project expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

When fully complete, the freeway will be a 60-mile per hour, 10.5-mile long north/south road connecting to I-90 on the south end (just west of the existing Thor/Freya Interchange) and US 2 (at Farwell Road) and US 395 (at Wandermere) on the north end.

Interchanges along the corridor will be located at Trent Avenue (SR 290), Wellesley Avenue, Francis/Freya Street, Parksmith Drive, US 2 and US 395 at Wandermere.