Weekend rain brings snow to local mountains

Schweitzer Mountain Resort Schweitzer gets some of its first snow of the season.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite the early, record-breaking snowfall the Inland Northwest saw back in September, the mountain resorts have been relatively barren leading up to their opening days.

That was the case, but we are starting to collect new pictures and numbers are coming in from local mountains.

Most notably, Schweitzer got dumped in with snow over the weekend, though their snow report numbers do not seem to have caught up with it, yet, with only two inches of snow at the summit recorded on November 12.

49 Degrees North is also reporting around 2.5 inches at the summit, just in the last 12 hours.

As of Sunday, Lookout Pass is also seeing around two inches of snow, as well, though they are actually experiencing light rain. They have a 90-percent precipitation percentage coming down the pike, which could equate to a quarter-inch to half-inch of new snow.

Silver Mountain has yet to update their snow report for the season.

