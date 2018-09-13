Wednesday's Child: Keyonna
SPOKANE, Wash. - Creative and adventurous, this week's Wednesday's Child wants you to be the same.
KXLY 4's Robyn Nance introduces you to Keyonna.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Two killed in Clark Fork car crash
- Woman crashes into Post Falls restaurant
- Mirror Pond to undergo redesign project in Manito Park
- Remembering the Freeman High School Shooting from a medical perspective
- FDA says e-cig, vape use among teens is an 'epidemic'
- A smile that speaks volumes: non-verbal staff member shines at Glover Middle School