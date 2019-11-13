WDFW: Two men caught with eight Coho salmon will face charges

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men who were caught with eight Coho salmon stashed in their truck are awaiting charges on Tuesday.

Officers said they initially responded to reports of two anglers stashing the salmon, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

When they arrived at the location, which was unspecified, police said they watched as the anglers caught two additional salmon.

As the men returned to land, the officers confronted them and said one of the men dropped the salmon back into the water, claiming it was an “accident.”

Police said the anglers initially denied stashing the salmon. It was only when they were given a second chance to confess that one man told police, “you probably keep asking me because I’m such a bad liar.”

WDFW said the fish were taken and police are referring charges to the County Prosecutor.