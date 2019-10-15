WDFW Police searching for a bull elk poacher in Kittitas County

KITTITAS CO., Wash. - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police are looking for a poaching suspect in Kittitas County.

WDFW Officers responded to a call from a witness on Saturday, who reported that he was approached by a man who said he accidentally shot and killed a bull elk along First Creek. The suspect then requested help hiding the elk's body.

The witness declined and called 911, according to WDFW Police.

Officers found the bull elk, dead and intact, covered up with branches and cut trees. According to WDFW, the Officer Nasset and Sergeant Pace spent a long time packing the animal out, to avoid waste.

Quarters and back straps were salvaged and donated to the local Mission.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a trimmed goatee. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a hunter camo top and bottom, an orange beanie, a Cabela's backpack and carrying a black or brown rifle.

Anyone with information on the poacher is encouraged to call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at (360) 902-2936 option 1, file a report on their website, or text WDFWTIP to 847411.

According to WDFW, anyone who provides information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or special hunting opportunities.