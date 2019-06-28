WDFW issues campfire restriction in eastern Washington

Anna Izenman Fire restrictions lifted in Colville Nat'l Forest

SPOKANE, Wash. - With warmer weather on the way, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has restricted campfires on department-managed lands in eastern Washington, starting July 1.

The restriction was put in place to reduce the risk of fires in state wildlife areas east of the Cascades, and is extended to activities such as:

Fires or campfires

Smoking

The discharge of firearms for any activity other than lawful hunting

Welding or operating chainsaws

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads

"Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, and safety for local communities and the recreating public," said Cynthia Wilkerson, manager of the WDFW Lands Division.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfires decreases. In the meantime, any updates will be posted on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.



