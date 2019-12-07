Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Wave of new breweries excites Spokane Wave of new breweries excites Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - New breweries are popping up across the Spokane area. Each one offers a specialized take on craft beer.

One of the newest breweries in Spokane Valley is YaYa Brewing Company. Brothers Christopher Topher and Jason Gass opened the doors three months ago.

"We focus on IPAs because that's what we like to brew and I think we're pretty good at it," Topher said.

Getting paid to talk about beer? I’d call that a great day in the office. Check out YaYa Brewing in Spokane Valley. They have a huge selection of beers, with a focus on East Coast IPAs. #craftbeer #Spokane pic.twitter.com/OLJ5hvQ7Pf — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) December 6, 2019

The duo especially love to make and sell East Coast India Pale Ales (IPA). The style is know for being hoppy, but with a less bitter finish than some other IPA brews. Those creations are helping distinguish YaYa from a growing list of new breweries to the area. It's growth that Gass is excited to see.

"It seems like there's a new brewery opening every month. To us, that's a good thing. A rising tide lifts all ships and the more beer, the more quality beer that's brought into the area, the more Spokane will be put on the map because of that," Gass said.

The map of new breweries has become more crowded each month. The map below shows some of the newest breweries, taphouses, and businesses opening soon.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Locust Cider and Brewing just opened on Main Street in Spokane. The company is based in western Washington, but booming business brought the expansion east, according to the taproom's manager Annamarrie Gorny.

"It's becoming the next big city in Washington," Gorny said.

Nothing is brewed onsite, but Locust offers their custom beers and ciders on tap. The Spokane taphouse also offers flatbread pizza options for lunch and dinner. Gorny is especially proud of the family-friendly spaces, which include a ping pong table and some video game systems.

Hello, gorgeous new brewery/cider taproom. @LocustWA just opened a location in Spokane on Main. I just finished talking with their taproom manager who says they’re excited to be part of Spokane‘a growing beverage scene. pic.twitter.com/0m7dCViEWz — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) December 6, 2019

Gorny said being part of Spokane's growing beer and cider scene is exciting.

"The evolution that I've seen with breweries and cideries coming into town and promoted people to explore a lot more," Gorny said. "So our beer culture and drinking culture is changing so much."

Even with so much change, one thing has remained the same for Gass and Topher. They're prioritizing community over competition.

"You're not trying to one up one another. You're trying to work together and just grow the Spokane brand as a whole," Gass said.

Here's a list of newly opened Spokane area breweries:

These breweries are under construction now: