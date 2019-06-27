Water rescue underway in Silver Lake
SPOKANE CO., Wash. - A water rescue is underway in Silver Lake, just east of Medical Lake.
Spokane County Fire District 3 crews are on the way to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. KXLY 4 is headed to the scene to confirm additional details.
