OROFINO, Idaho - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping tracking down a water pump stolen from firefighters near Weippe.

Investigators say crews from the Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association were fighting a wild land fire near Lacey Meadows Road early in August when the pump was stolen.

The water pump is a red in color Mark III with a Rotax engine on it. It is portable and weighs approximately 30 pounds. The thieves or thief also took the suction hose and fuel tank for the pump.

The sheriff office says the equipment CPTPA uses is required to fight wild land fires which endangers peoples homes and property when it's stolen.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office at 208-476-4521.