Water contaminants prompt boil advisory for Liberty Lake residents

By:

Nov 20, 2019

Nov 20, 2019

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A water boil advisory has been issued for people living in Liberty Lake after the Sewer & Water District found contaminants in the water. 

Crews said they are conducting more testing, but would not state what type of contaminants were found. 

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before consuming it. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

