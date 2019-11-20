Water contaminants prompt boil advisory for Liberty Lake residents
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - A water boil advisory has been issued for people living in Liberty Lake after the Sewer & Water District found contaminants in the water.
Crews said they are conducting more testing, but would not state what type of contaminants were found.
Residents should boil water for at least one minute before consuming it.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Water contaminants prompt boil advisory for Liberty Lake residents
- Enjoy a not-so-Silent Night at the 'Bad Santa Pub Crawl'
- Schweitzer gets four inches of snow as ski season draws closer
- Moses Lake homeowner subdues, holds alleged car-prowler until police arrive
- Lush Cosmetics opening first-ever Spokane location in February 2020
- Moses Lake police searching for woman accused of stealing, punching Home Depot employee